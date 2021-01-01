From goldwheel usa inc

32GB Micro SD Card Gaming Plus Nintendo Switch Compatible High Speed 90MBs Full HD Video Recording Micro SDHC UHSI A1 Class 10

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. [Memory Bank] Capture, cherish and well-store all the best moments [Full HD] Read/Write up to 90/20 MB/s. Full HD video displaying/recording [Compatibility] Storage for Laptop, Tablet, PC, Smartphones, Camera, Dashcam, e-Reader, Drone. Files, Videos, Music. Compatible with Nintendo Switch GoPro Andoroid Samsung Canon Nikon [Environment] Waterproof, shockproof, temperature-proof and X-Ray proof [Support] 5-year limited warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com