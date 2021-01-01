32GB Extreme SDHC UHSI Memory Card 90MBs C10 U3 V30 4K UHD SD Card SDSDXVE032GGNCIN

Best Quality Guranteed. Shot speeds up to 40MB/s, transfer speeds up to 90MB/s* requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. *Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors Perfect for shooting 4K UHD video(1) and sequential burst mode photography (1)Full HD (1920x1080) and 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors Capture uninterrupted video with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(2) (2)Sustained video capture rate of 30MB/s, designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS enabled host devices Built for and tested in harsh conditions(3): temperature-proof, waterproof, shock-proof, and x-ray-proof (3)Card only Lifetime limited manufacturer warranty (30-year warranty in Germany, Canad