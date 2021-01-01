PNY 32GB Elite USB 3.2 Flash Drive 2-Pack - 100MB/s

Experience next generation speeds, and reliable portable storage with PNY 32GB Elite USB 3.2 Flash Drive 2 pack. With a read speed of up to 100MB/s and a transfer speed up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0, the Elite USB 3.2 Flash Drive is the ideal solution for storing and transferring large documents, high-resolution photos, HD videos, and more. This flash drive comes in a sleek, compact, matte-finished design with a sliding collar and capless design. The Elite USB 3.2 Flash Drive is small in size, but capable of holding the largest files and multiple types of media. It is compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 equipped PC and Mac desktops and laptops, and backwards compatible with USB 2.0 at standard USB 2.0 speeds.