From creative converting
Creative Converting 329308 Photo Booth Prop, 0.3 x 9 x 15.5 ", Multicolor
Advertisement
Package includes: 10 Assorted Photobooth Props This 10-piece photobooth props set come in various shapes including rainbow unicorn horns, stars, rainbow, and hair Take exciting selfies and group photos with guests using these unicorn-themed photobooth props These photobooth props are odorless and eco friendly, it is also made of high quality printed cardboard materials, Weight: 0.25 Pounds, Manufacturer: Creative Converting