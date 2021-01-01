From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 3285-589 5 Light One Tier Chandelier from the Shadowglen Collection Lathan Bronze with Gold Highlights Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Minka Lavery 3285-589 5 Light One Tier Chandelier from the Shadowglen Collection Five Light Single Tier Chandelier from the Shadowglen CollectionProduct Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionEtched glass shade offer creative patterns and designsRequires (5) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbsProduct Dimensions:Height: 26.5"Width: 26.25"Depth: 26.25"Canopy Height: 1.25"Canopy Width: 5.25"Weight: 14.77 lbsMaximum Height: 100.75" (including chain / down rods)Chain Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 5Wattage: 500Watts Per Bulb: 100Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Lathan Bronze with Gold Highlights