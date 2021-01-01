From nameeks
Nameeks 3283 Gedy Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Polished Chrome Bathroom Accessory Soap Dish Wall Mount
Nameeks 3283 Gedy Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dish Product Features:Covered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyManufactured in ItalyConstructed out of brass Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware for installation includedSpecifications:Depth: 6-5/7"Height: 1-2/11"Installation Type: Wall MountedWidth: 6-5/7" Wall Mount Polished Chrome