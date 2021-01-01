Kenroy Home 32703 Caged 1 Light Floor Lamp with Glass Guard Oil Rubbed Bronze Lamps Floor Lamps

Kenroy Home 32703 Caged 1 Light Floor Lamp with Glass Guard A marine inspired design with a decidedly steampunk feel - the “Caged” table lamp features an arched design finished in a rich dark-brown oil rubbed bronze. Casting light on the pages of a Jules Verne novel as you sit in a comfortable chair, this 27 in. tall lighting feature is perfectly suited to be your next reading lamp. Your selection of light bulbs can influence dynamic aesthetic changes in this design piece; a frosted round bulb for a marine look, or an Edison bulb for a raw and electrified steampunk style.Features:Made of steelRated for dry locationsOn / Off foot switchDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 58.63"Depth: 17"Width: 10" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Oil Rubbed Bronze