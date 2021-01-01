From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 327 Barrington 3 Light 17" Wide Pendant Historic Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants Bowl Shaped
Hudson Valley Lighting 327 Barrington 3 Light 17" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass bowl shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required48" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 27-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 75-3/4"Width: 17"Product Weight: 12 lbsChain Length: 48"Shade Height: 8-1/2"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Bowl Shaped Historic Bronze