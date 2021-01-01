From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 32684-018 Benton 8" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Eurofase Lighting 32684-018 Benton 8" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features25W/LED 3000K/2100lm (dimmable)Constructed from metalIncludes a synthetic shadeIntegrated 25 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer and 5 year LED warranty\DimensionsHeight: 5-1/4"Width: 8"Product Weight: 2.24 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 2100Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 25 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Flush Mount White