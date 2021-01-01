From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 32631 Steam Fitter Single Light 26-1/4" Tall Novelty Desk Lamp Vintage Metal Lamps Desk Lamps
Kenroy Home 32631 Steam Fitter Single Light 26-1/4" Tall Novelty Desk Lamp FeaturesEasy assembly instructions included for quick set upDurable metal constructionComes with a glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsProduct features on / off switchRated for dry locations1 Year limited warranty on defectsDimensionsHeight: 26-1/4"Width: 12"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsShade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Shade Diameter: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vintage Metal