MediTub 3260RS 60" Acrylic Soaking Walk In Tub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow Biscuit Walk In Tub Soaking

MediTub 3260RS 60" Acrylic Soaking Walk In Tub for Alcove Installations with Right Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow MediTub 3260RS Features:Covered under a 10 year limited and lifetime (door seal) warranty from MediTubAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath Three wall alcove installation maximizes space in your bathroomDesigned with removable front access panels for easy maintenanceComes with solid stainless steel frame with 8 laser precision support points and adjustable feet for levelingSafe for bathing salts and aromatic oils for a deep, relaxing soakRight drain placement with included drain assemblyTextured slip resistant bottom helps prevent fallsMade in AmericaADA compliantMediTub 3260RS Specifications:Overall Height: 40" (bottom to top)Overall Length: 60" (left to right)Overall Width: 32" (back to front)Maximum Water Capacity: 75 gallonsWater Depth: 35" Alcove Biscuit