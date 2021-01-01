Kenroy Home 32573 Tilt 1 Light Swing Arm Floor lamp Dark Antique Brass Lamps Floor Lamps

Kenroy Home 32573 Tilt 1 Light Swing Arm Floor lamp Single Light Floor Lamp from the Tilt CollectionSleek and slender, the Tilt family does just that. With two adjustability points, this set of lamps has a wide range of position-ability. This is upscale task lighting in a Dark Antique Brass finish.Features:Drum cream fabric shadeDesigned to cast directed light at the required angle1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 150 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Dimensions:Height: 59"Width: 10" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 32"Product Weight: 10.6 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulbs: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Dark Antique Brass