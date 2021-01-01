From maxim
Maxim 3252 Terrace 11" 1 Light Wall Sconce Bronze / Frosted Seedy Glass Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Maxim 3252 Terrace 11" 1 Light Wall Sconce FeaturesCrafted of aluminumComes with a clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed Rated for wet locationsCovered by Maxim's limited 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze / Frosted Seedy Glass