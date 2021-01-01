From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 325041 Bristol 4 Light 14" Wide Pendant Farm House Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 325041 Bristol 4 Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta, GeorgiaConstructed from metalClear water glass shade(4) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 22-1/2"Minimum Height: 26"Width: 14"Product Weight: 25 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 13-1/4"Shade Top Diameter: 13"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Farm House