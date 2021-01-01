From millennium lighting
Millennium Lighting 3233 Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Antique Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants
Millennium Lighting 3233 Single Light 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbChain suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 12"Chain Length: 60"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Silver