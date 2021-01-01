From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 32318 Alamos Single Light 20-1/2" Tall Vase Table Lamp Brushed Steel / Light Blue Lamps Table Lamps
Kenroy Home 32318 Alamos Single Light 20-1/2" Tall Vase Table Lamp FeaturesEasy assembly instructions included for quick set upConstructed of durable metals and glassComes with a fabric shadeRequires (1) 150 watt max medium (E26) bulbProduct includes multi way switchRated for dry locations1 Year limited warranty on defectsDimensionsHeight: 20-1/2"Width: 14-1/2"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsShade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Width: 14-1/2"Shade Diameter: 14-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Steel / Light Blue