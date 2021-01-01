Kenroy Home 32290ORB Arch 1 Light Gooseneck Table Lamp Oil Rubbed Bronze Lamps Table Lamps

Kenroy Home 32290ORB Arch 1 Light Gooseneck Table Lamp Single Light Table Lamp from the Arch Collection Join one curved line and one straight line and the Arch family is born. Elegant simplicity is topped by an unusual squared glass shade with softened edges. Great for chair side reading or general room illumination, this trim combination lamp brings functionality with style.Features:Tapered cream glass shadeDesigned to cast light in a downward direction1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Dimensions:Height: 28"Width: 5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 11Product Weight: 5.5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Oil Rubbed Bronze