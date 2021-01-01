Kohler Lighting 32286-SC02 Hauksbee 25" Wide 2 Light Vanity Light with Domed Metal Shades White / Brushed Modern Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Kohler Lighting 32286-SC02 Hauksbee 25" Wide 2 Light Vanity Light with Domed Metal Shades The design of the Hauksbee collection is drawn from the lighting created for factories, farms, and industrial spaces in the 1920s and 30s. Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process, the Hauksbee is a perfect piece for any farmhouse or industrial-style space. Place it over a double vanity or in a guest bathroom or powder room. Features The double-domed metal shade features a cage detail at the connection Medium base (E26) socket, works best with type A or G light bulbs (sold separately) A great piece for any farmhouse- or industrial-style space — especially over a double-vanity sink, or in a guest bathroom, or powder room Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Height: 11-1/4" Width: 24-11/16" Depth: 15-11/16" Height from Center of Outlet (HCO): 7-13/16" Backplate Diameter: 5" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulbs Included: No Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 Recommended Bulb Shape: A or G Dimmable Vanity Light White / Brushed Modern Brass