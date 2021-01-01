Purchase the Singer® 3223 Simple™ Sewing Machine at Michaels. Learning to sew is fun and easy with the Singer machines, created with beginner sewers in mind. This sewing machine will give you all of the foundational features you need to get off to a great start. Boasting easy threading, simple stitch selection and free accessories, set-up is a breeze! Customize your projects using any of the 23 built-in stitches including an automatic 4-step buttonhole and adjustable stitch length and zigzag width. This will be a sewing machine you will enjoy for years to come! Details: White 15" x 7.5" x 12" 23 Built-in stitches: 6 essential, 7 stretch, 9 decorative, automatic 4-step buttonhole, 5 mm stitch width Adjustable tension ensures stable stitch quality, whatever type of fabric you use Follow the threading instructions printed right on the machine for easy threadingContents: All purpose foot Zipper foot Buttonhole foot Button sewing foot Thread spool cap Screwdriver Darning plate Edge/quilting guide Bobbins Pack of needles Auxiliary spool pin Seam ripper/lint brush Soft sided dust cover | Singer 3223 Simple Sewing Machine | Michaels®