Kenroy Home 32193 Fly Rod 1 Light Table Lamp Oil Rubbed Bronze Lamps Table Lamps

Kenroy Home 32193 Fly Rod 1 Light Table Lamp Single Light Table Lamp from the Fly Rod CollectionFeatures:Drum brown fabric shadeDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwards1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Dimensions:Height: 28"Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 12Shade Diameter: 12Product Weight: 4.18 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Oil Rubbed Bronze