From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 32191 7" Wide LED Landscape Accent Light Stainless Steel Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Accent Lights
Eurofase Lighting 32191 7" Wide LED Landscape Accent Light Features6 x 1W/LED 3000K/443lm (non-dimmable)Constructed of metalIntegrated 1 watt LED lighting25 degree beam spreadIntended for outdoor useETL and CSA rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under 1 year manufacturer and 5 year LED warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 3-5/8"Width: 6-5/8"Product Weight: 2.64 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 443Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 6 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Accent Lights Stainless Steel