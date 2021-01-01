From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 32156 Droplet Single Light 29" Tall Vase Table Lamp with a Drum Shade Antique Brass Lamps Table Lamps
Kenroy Home 32156 Droplet Single Light 29" Tall Vase Table Lamp with a Drum Shade FeaturesEasy assembly instructions included for quick set upDurable metal constructionComes with a fabric shadeRequires (1) 150 watt max medium (E26) bulbFeatures multi way switchRated for dry locations1 Year limited warranty on defectsDimensionsHeight: 29"Width: 12"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsShade Height: 14"Shade Width: 12"Shade Diameter: 12"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Brass