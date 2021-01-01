Newport Brass 3210-5603 Gavin 1.0 GPM Single Hole Double Handle Water Dispenser Faucet with Brass Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Water Dispenser Hot

Newport Brass 3210-5603 Gavin 1.0 GPM Single Hole Double Handle Water Dispenser Faucet with Brass Handles Newport Brass 3210-5603 Features:Covered under Newport Brass' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates with products from the Gavin line seamlesslyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSwivel spout rotates 360 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkIncludes quarter-turn washerless ceramic disc valve cartridgeDeck mounted installation for more work space when using the sinkAll hardware required for installation is includedNewport Brass 3210-5603 Specifications:Height: 9-3/8" (top to bottom)Spout Height (deck to center of faucet outlet): 6-5/8"Spout Reach (center of fixture to center of spout outlet): 4-3/4"Faucet Centers: 0"Number of Faucet Holes: 1Flow Rate (GPM): 1.0 (gallons-per-minute) Hot and Cold Polished Chrome