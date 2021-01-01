From varaluz
Varaluz 320C03 Rikki 3 Light 19" Wide Chandelier Carbon / Aged Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Varaluz 320C03 Rikki 3 Light 19" Wide Chandelier Inspired by both natural, earthy shapes and Tiki Modern architecture, Rikki is a perfect staycation piece for your home. With hand crafted out of recycled steel and hand painted accents.FeaturesHand painted mixed metal finishHand forged recycled steelSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under Varaluz's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 135-1/2"Width: 19"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 11.4 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Carbon / Aged Gold