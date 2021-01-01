Hinkley Lighting 3206 3 Light Large Foyer Chandelier from the Hampton Collection Buckeye Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hinkley Lighting 3206 3 Light Large Foyer Chandelier from the Hampton Collection Three Light Large Foyer Chandelier from the Hampton CollectionFeatures:Off-White Linen Hardback fabric drum shadeIncludes decorative acrylic etched bottom lensMade of metalDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsIncludes 10' of chain and 12' of wireSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Chain Length: 120"Height: 33" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Material: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 3Product Weight: 33 lbsShade Height: 7"Shade Width: 30"Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoTitle 24: NoUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 30" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 144"Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.About Hinkley Lighting:Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Buckeye Bronze