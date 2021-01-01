Platinum Sinks 32 X 20 16-Gauge 40/60 Offset Double Bowl Stainless Steel Undermount Sink. PSLUX-108RV. Outdoor Kitchen Sinks & Faucets. Experience unmatched luxury with a quality Platinum undermount sink that provides a sturdy mount and clean look in your outdoor kitchen. The 40/60 split double basins allow you to have the convenience of being able to perform two tasks at the same time. Use the smaller basin for prepping food while stacking dishes, filling pots or washing large pans in the larger one. Made from extra thick, 16-gauge 304 stainless steel, this undermount sink offers a robust appearance and superior durability. The underpanel is triple reinforced and features a sprayed soundproof coating and additional thick rubber soundproof pad. The surface has a gleaming, soft satin brushed finish which helps hide scratches that occur over time and help your sink retain its beauty for years to come. Each basin contains a standard 3 1/2 inch offset drain which is compatible with most garbage disposal units, or you can install an optional strainer. This undermount sink includes a cutout template and fasteners for installation. All Platinum stainless steel sinks are designed to stand the test of time and are SGS and CSA tested.