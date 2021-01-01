Philips 32-Watt T8/ 40-Watt T12 4 ft. Linear Replacement Universal Fit LED Tube Light Bulb Cool White (4000K) (10-Pack)

Experience hassle-free energy savings simply by replacing your currently linear fluorescent tube with the Philips 32-Watt Equivalent 4 ft. T8 Universal Fit LED Light Bulb (16T8/LED/48-840/UF18/G). It is the easiest way to replace a linear fluorescent light bulb with an LED solution. They are ideal for use in general lighting applications where fluorescent lighting is used and are perfect for applications with frequent ON/OFF switching cycles. In residential settings, this light bulb is perfect for laundry rooms, kitchens, garages and basements and in commercial settings in retail offices, parking garages or industrial spaces. Unlike fluorescent bulbs, Philips LED light bulbs contain no mercury, offering a safe and sustainable, solution, while operating well in cold temperatures.