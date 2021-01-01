Philips 32-Watt Equivalent 4 ft. Linear T8 Instant Fit LED Tube Light Bulb Daylight (5000K) (10-Pack)

Philips Instant Fit T8 LED Tubes. Installs easily with no rewiring. The Philips Instant Fit T8 LED Tube (16T8/LED/48-850/IF18/G) is the fast, easy way to replace T8 linear fluorescent bulbs on most light fixtures with instant start electronic ballasts. Its compatible with 50% more ballasts than the competition so you can plug it in and quickly enjoy bright, energy efficient light in kitchens, laundry rooms, garages and more. Tubes provide up to 40% energy savings (compared to F32T8 electronic instant start systems), turn on instantly and contain no mercury. Based on the next leading competitor and their number of compatible ballasts. Easily replaces T8 linear fluorescent bulbs with no rewiring; Compatible with instant start electronic ballasts; Turns on instantly and delivers bright, clear light; Bright, even light for rooms with frequent on/off switching; Up to 36,000-hour lifespan.