Deck Impressions 32 in. Black Single Cubic Lighted Baluster (2-Pack)

LED lighted balusters offer a soft lighting alternative for your deck. The extended lifespan of these high-tech LED lights means you'll never need to replace the light. Each baluster comes with all the mounting hardware and easy to understand installation instructions. The hardware allows easy removal and installation of the balusters without the use of tools. Hardened powder coated paint is applied for a weather resistant finish that will last through the years ahead. The Deck Impressions brand baluster system allows for intermixing lighted and non-lighted balusters within the same deck railing. Non-lighted balusters can be easily replaced with lighted balusters should the need arise. The minimal 0.27-Watt power consumption allows 150 lighted balusters to be operated by a single 45-Watt low-voltage (12-Volt) landscape transformer. All lighted balusters are manufactured to accept 16-Gauge exterior landscape wire commonly found in the landscape lighting department. Deck Impressions lighted balusters are a simple and cost effective method for beautifying your deck.