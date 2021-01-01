Sterilite 32-Qt. Clear and Blue Stackable Latching Storage Box Container (7-Pack)

Stackable Latching Storage Box Container (7-Pack). Whether you need to pack away extra towels, sweatshirts, books or more, keep your closet neat and organized with the help of the Sterilite 1496 32 Qt. Clear Latching Stacking Storage Box. This container can be opened with 1-hand - the second latch acts as a handy hinge. The clear base is great for quickly viewing contents and the recessed lid makes it great for stacking. With a 32 Qt. capacity, this box solves all kinds of storage dilemmas. It can fit underneath beds for more space and also features a new space-saving design. Clear some clutter from your life and tuck away your belongings in the Sterilite 1496 32 Qt. Clear Latching Stacking Storage Box today.