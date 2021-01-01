Fisher & Paykel 32 Inch & Paykel 32" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator RF170WDRUB5

32" Freestanding Bottom Mount Refrigerator with 17.1 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity, ActiveSmart™ Foodcare, Ice Maker, Ultra-Slim Water Dispenser, EZKleen Coating, Humidity Control, Fast Freeze, Frost Free Freezer, and Sabbath Mode. No more dirty marks with our EZKleen feature for stainless steel fridges. Anti-fingerprint coating lets you simply wipe clean any finger marks. Foodcare technology which understands how you use your fridge and adjusts temperature, airflow and humidity inside to help keep food fresher for longer. The internal ice maker delivers fresh ice to a dedicated freezer bin. Simply turn it off to free up freezer space or during busy times boost ice production by up to 30%. The slimline water dispenser is easy to use; angled water delivery means that almost any size or shape of vessel can be filled, while taking up no storage space in your fridge door. The humidity control slides in each storage bin create a microclimate that helps keep food fresher for longer. Bottom freezer: Yes. Door opening: Right hinge. EZKleen black stainless steel: Yes. Flat door design: Yes. ActiveSmart™ technology: Yes. Adaptive defrost: Yes. Frost free freezer: Yes. Humidity control system: Yes. Inverter controlled compressor: Yes. Sabbath mode: Yes. Automatic ice maker: Yes. Bottle chill: Yes. Door alarm: Yes. Fast freeze: Yes. Ice Boost: Yes. Ice bin and scoop: Yes. Large plastic bin: Yes. Small plastic bins: 2. Adjustable door shelves: 4. Adjustable glass shelves: 4. Covered door shelves: 2. Door alarm: Yes. Front leveling feet: Yes. Fruit and vegetable bins: 2. LED lighting: Yes. Rear rollers: Yes. SmartTouch control panel: Yes. Stackable bottle holders: 4. Ultra slim water dispenser: Yes.