Stanley Doors 32 in. x 80 in. V-Groove Rectangular Lite 9-Panel Painted White Left-Hand Inswing Steel Prehung Front Door

Stanley Doors helps you create an entrance that is an extension of your unique personality. Our products offer lasting, elegant entryways with an emphasis on style, security and, energy efficiency. ENERGY STAR certified and double bored the door can accept a lock and deadbolt of your choice. A central star is the key feature of this simple geometric pattern. In addition to the beauty of our doors, you could be sure that once installed, they are simple to maintain and care for and are backed by Stanley's limited lifetime warranty to boot. Color: White.