Steel doors are resistant to shrinking, swelling and warping, making them a perfect low-maintenance option. Therma-Tru Benchmark Doors consist of a complete door system including all necessary components; jambs, weatherstrip, sill and hinges in complementing finish colors, all engineered to help ensure a precision fit for years of trouble-free performance. 25-gauge steel improves security and resistance against forced entry, and is lockset- and deadbolt-ready, giving you and your family peace of mind (lockset and deadbolt sold separately). Ready-to-install door with frame. ReliaBilt 32-in x 80-in Steel Half Lite Left-Hand Inswing Ready to paint Unfinished Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in White | TTBS629617