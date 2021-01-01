Krosswood Doors 32 in. x 80 in. Rustic Knotty Alder 3-Panel Right-Hand Unfinished Wood Prehung Front Door

This Knotty Alder 3-Panel Exterior door is the perfect addition to any home. Whether you're looking to bring a traditional style to your home or you want the unique character of Knotty Alder, a Krosswood door is sure to please. All of our doors are custom made with knotty alder, which has an earthy tone that blends well with modern and traditional homes alike. Each door is hand crafted by highly skilled craftsmen. The collection of knots, cracks and grain patterns in each board make every door unique. Find the right fit for your home today with customizable layouts and stain options. Color: Unfinished.