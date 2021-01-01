Belldinni 32 in. x 80 in. Mia Wenge Finished Solid Core Wood 5-Lite Frosted Glass Interior Door Slab No Bore

Mia 5-Lite Wenge is a glazed door coated with a wenge veneer finish. The pane of white frosted glass divided into 5-Lite will let in the natural light with no invasion of privacy. With the addition of this type of door, you can increase the potential value of your home. The gradients and exclusive shapes of Wenge move softly and harmonically on the surface. Gracefully glowing lines appear and disappear in a soft movement. The black pore bestows a velvety depth and appears mysteriously luxurious. The door slab consists of a 5-1/2 in. wide solid pine frame and a 1/4 in. thick frosted glass. The frame is coated with natural wood veneer. The glass is tempered so in case of damage it shatters into small, smooth surfaced pellets, excluding the possibility of injury. Wooden tenons and the best industry adhesives are used to assemble the parts of the door frame. The assembled slab is kept under pressure until it gains the necessary stiffness and solidity of the construction. Additional moldings are applied to the glass surface in order to create a 5-Lite design.