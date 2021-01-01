MMI Door 32 in. x 80 in. Grace Left-Hand Inswing Full-Lite Decorative Primed Steel Prehung Front Door on 6-9/16 in. Frame

MMI Door Majestic Steel Front Door unit comes with a 10-year Warranty on the door component, a Limited Lifetime Warranty on the prehung MSystem and a 10-year glass lite warranty. All of our Majestic Steel doors are galvanized to resist rust and corrosion, are comprised of 24-Gauge, high quality steel with 22-Gauge steel stiles and rails for additional strength and security. With a one-piece, high density polystyrene core delivering excellent insulation allowing it to meet or exceed current energy code standards. Door size is 32 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 33.5 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 34 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 6-9/16 in. wide primed composite frame.