Therma-Tru Benchmark Doors 32-in x 80-in Fiberglass Half Lite Right-Hand Inswing Ready To Paint Unfinished Prehung Single Front Door with Blinds
Your Therma-Tru® Benchmark® fiberglass door system is backed by a comprehensive lifetime limited warranty. Engineered to last longer, fiberglass doors are resistant to dents, rust and rotting. Fiberglass doors help insulate against cold and heat for exceptional energy efficiency, saving you money on energy costs. Factory-coated Low-E glass delivers exceptional energy efficiency. Our unfinished Smooth Surface doors are ready-to-paint. Each pre-hung door unit comes ready to install and includes door slab, pine jamb, weatherstrip, hinges and sill. Therma-Tru Benchmark Doors 32-in x 80-in Fiberglass Half Lite Right-Hand Inswing Ready To Paint Unfinished Prehung Single Front Door with Blinds