Masonite 32 in. x 80 in. 9 Lite Left Hand Inswing Primed Steel Prehung Front Exterior Door No Brickmold, Primed White

Enjoy the strength of steel and the elegance of decorative glass with the Masonite 9 Lite Steel Entry Door with No Brickmold. The clear glass design enhances both the appearance and value of your home without compromising security or privacy. High-definition panels closely replicate the appearance of a high-end wood door with excellent shadow lines for added architectural interest. Masonite colors complement Behr paints color palette to easily coordinate your door with shutters, trim and more. Color: Primed White.