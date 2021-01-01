Home Fashion Technologies 32 in. x 80 in. 3 in. Louver/Panel White PVC Composite Interior Closet Bi-fold Door

Bring beauty to your home's interior with this PVC composite bi-fold door. This versatile door is available in three styles: Louver/Louver, Louver/Panel and 6-Panel. The Louver/Louver design has fashionable 3 in. louvers top and bottom, the Louver/Panel option has 3 in. louvers at the top and a raised panel at the bottom and the 6-Panel choice has three raised panels on each of the two bi-fold door panels. All three styles feature top, middle and bottom horizontal rails. The durable PVC construction makes this door perfect for high-humidity areas, such as HVAC closets, pantries and laundry rooms. It also makes a great room divider. Color: White.