From feather river doors
Feather River Doors 32 in. x 80 in. 1 Lite Unfinished Pine Preston Zinc Woodgrain Interior Door Slab, Pine- Ready to Stain or Paint
Advertisement
The Preston Glass design is part of the Crown Jewel Collection. This is a triple paned full lite door with a geometric design featuring glue chip, clear, granite and fluted glass with zinc caming. This door will add instant style and charm to any opening. This is a slab only door that is not hinge or bore preppped. Color: Pine- Ready to Stain or Paint.