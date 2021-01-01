Flash Furniture 32 in. Walnut Wood Back/Black Vinyl Seat/Black Metal Frame Bar Stool

The metal barstool is a popular choice for furnishing restaurants, pool halls, lounges, bars and other high traffic establishments. This stool is easy to clean, which is an important aspect when it comes to a business. This stool was designed to withstand the daily rigors in the hospitality industry, but will also provide a chic look to your home. The frame is stabilized using two welded support bars, which includes a footrest. The floor glides help protect your floors and ensure smooth gliding. The simple and lightweight design of this stool will not disappoint, whether used for residential or commercial grade use. Color: Black.