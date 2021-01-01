Contemporary yet versatile, the Lane Bowl Planter is the perfect addition to any backyard garden. Featuring an elegant grooved finish and a modern, sleek bowl design, the Lane Bowl planter is ideal as a succulent garden or lined along a walkway. Molded from a patented plastic composite, all Pure Series planters are extremely durable and designed to withstand the elements winter or summer. Lane Bowl planters are flexible, impact resistant, sturdy yet lightweight and specifically treated with UV inhibitors to minimize fading. With a Veradek product you can rest assured that you are receiving the perfect balance of design, durability and convenience. Veradek 32-in W x 6-in H Black Plastic Planter | LBV32B