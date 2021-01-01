Offers maximum tool board storage versatility. The two 16-in x 32-in powder coated metal pegboard panels combine for a total tool storage area of 32-in x 32-in, or over 7 square feet of pegboard storage space. These metal pegboard panels are not only attractive but strong due to their 20 gauge steel construction which makes them over 10 times stronger than conventional pegboard creating a durable craft storage solution that will last a lifetime. Panels offer both slots and holes. Includes 1 metal pegboard tool boards 32-in tall x 16-in wide (covers 32-in x 32-in total) and one 9-in shelf assembly with shelf dividers. One 6-in shelf assembly and 1 spray can holder assembly (holds 4 cans). 3 plastic bins with bin hanger and 10 Assorted hooks and brackets. Wall Control 32-in W x 32-in H White/Blue Steel Garage Storage System | 30-CC-200 WBU