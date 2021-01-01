Extreme Simple Green Motorsports Cleaner and Degreaser is a cleaning and degreasing formula that's aggressive on grease and heavy soils, but kind to metals and high-end surfaces found on motor sports equipment. Originally developed for the aircraft industry and geared toward safely cleaning high-tech aircraft exterior and engine surfaces, this product is an ideal choice for all of your motor sports cleaning and degreasing needs. From auto repair and restoration to rebuild shops, precision fabrication, metalworking and machining, Extreme Simple Green Motorsports Cleaner and Degreaser can be a key player in successful maintenance and repair operations of existing motorcycles, trailers, ATVs, RVs, scooters, trucks and autos, as well as in the creation of new motor sports vehicles. Simple Green 32-fl oz Degreaser | 1910001213440