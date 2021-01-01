Grohe 32 875 A Eurosmart 1.2 GPM Cosmopolitan Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with SilkMove and WaterCare Technologies - Free Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly with purchase Product Features:Faucet body constructed of solid brassCovered under Grohe's limited lifetime warrantyGrohe faucets are exclusively engineered in GermanyFinishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use - finish covered under lifetime warrantyStainless steel braided flexible suppliesSingle handle operationADA compliant - complies with the standards set froth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsWaterSense Certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guidelinesDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsProduct Technologies / Benefits:Starlight Finish: Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen.SilkMove Cartridge: As you change the temperature from hot to cold, one ceramic disc glides effortlessly across the other with absolute precision. These cartridges are manufactured in a high-tech process and feature discs made from a space-proven ceramic alloy.Grohe WaterCare: Grohe "WaterCare" faucets use up to 30% less water than the industry standard models while surpassing strict guidelines when it comes to performance. Product Specifications:Overall Height: 7-3/8" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 3-1/16" (measured from the counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-9/16" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of the spout outlet)Installation Type: Single HoleNumber of Holes Required for Installation: 1Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8"1 handle included with faucetVariations:32 875 A: This Model32 875: This model with 1.5 GPM flow rate20 199 A: Widespread version of this model Single Handle Starlight Chrome