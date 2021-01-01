From hunter home comfort
Hunter Home Comfort 31960 Humidifier Demineralization Tablets White Humidifiers Accessory Cleaning Agent
Hunter Home Comfort 31960 Humidifier Demineralization Tablets Features:Designed to help extend the life of your humidifierReduces the excessive build up of dust and mineralsPurifies water within humidifier to ensure clean water dispersionOne table is to be used once a week - Rinse water reservoir only before changing tablet for optimal useSpecifications:Quantity: 12Product Weight: .10 lb Cleaning Agent White