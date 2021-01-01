Elk Lighting 31954/4LP Kelsey 4 Light 8" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Clear Glass Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 31954/4LP Kelsey 4 Light 8" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Clear Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassComes with clear glass shadesRequires (4) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8.0"Width: 8.0"Depth: 46"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze