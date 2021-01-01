Signature Hardware 318752 18" Copper Drop In Bathroom Sink Polished Nickel Fixture Lavatory Sink Metal

Signature Hardware 318752 18" Copper Drop In Bathroom Sink This eye-catching lavatory sink is made of copper with a glossy Nickel plating, and is extra deep for added convenience. The classic design will add beauty and charm to any bathroom.Signature Hardware 318752 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyMade of solid, 16- copperDrop-in installation - sink will drop into a hole in the counter topUndermount or drop-in installationHand-polished finishPlated with high gloss NickelFinishes will patina with time and normal useCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilitySignature Hardware 318752 Specifications:Sink Length: 18" (left to right of sink)Sink Width: 18" (front to back of sink)Sink Height: 8" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 12" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 12" (front to back of basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-1/2"Rim: 1" Metal Polished Nickel