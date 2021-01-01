From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3186 Loren 6 Light 38" Wide Crystal Chandelier Silver Leaf / Weathered Ash Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 3186 Loren 6 Light 38" Wide Crystal Chandelier The elegance and artistry of Loren captures the eye with hand-set shimmering crystals blossoming on a Silver Leaf cluster. Centered in a minimalist cage, the crystals extend upward to catch the light in graceful French Country style. Loren combines stunning beauty with rustic charm for an amazing, artisan silhouette. Features Constructed of steel Decorated with clear crystals (6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required 120" of adjustable chain included Rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 20-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 140-1/2" Width: 38" Depth: 15" Product Weight: 30 lbs Chain Length: 120" Wire Length: 144" Canopy Width: 20" Canopy Depth: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 360 watts Number of Bulbs: 6 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Silver Leaf / Weathered Ash