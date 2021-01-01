From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 31818/6 Chandette 6 Light 22" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 31818/6 Chandette 6 Light 22" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel construction(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25"Minimum Height: 28"Maximum Hanging Height: 63"Width: 22"Product Weight: 6 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze